The latest installment in Ubisoft’s most successful franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, hit stores around the world a little over a year ago and since then the French company has devoted body and soul to bringing new content to fans, as evidenced by the recently announced Dawn or Ragnarök expansion. However, the Vikings title has not been without its problems. Now, in that sense, Ubisoft recognizes a major bug in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it will not be able to fix it until January as they have well explained on their Twitter account thanking the fans of the open world game in advance for their patience.

We’re working to resolve the issue preventing players from accessing the Yule Festival and will be extending the event so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the winter festivities. We plan to deliver this fix in early January due to the holidays. Thank you for your patience. – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 20, 2021

“We are working to solve the problem that prevents players from accessing the Yule Festival and we will extend the event so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the winter festivities. We plan to launch this solution early january for the holidays. Thank you for your patience, “commented Ubisoft. What makes it impossible for the update to fix this bug to arrive in the near future is that a large part of the team is on Christmas holidays, so the solution will have to wait a few additional days even if that means that some users cannot enjoy it until the holidays are over.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.1 is now available

The Yule Festival is one of the themed events that Ubisoft has accustomed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players to and includes all kinds of missions and exclusive content in the Viking settlement on British soil. While we wait for the solution of this problem, remember that the expansion Dawn of Ragnarök It will arrive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms in March 2022 and will be priced at € 39.99.