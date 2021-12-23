The French company continues to bet on the NFT model.

If just a few days ago we were talking about videogames and NFTs Due to the reversal of STALKER 2’s plans due to the negative reaction of its fans, today it is Ubisoft, one of the companies that has bet on this new and controversial content aspect. Unlike GSC Game World, far from apologizing and backing down, the French company justifies its position and ensures that it will continue to bet on the NFT model in the future.

“We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we listened to both encouragement and concerns, “said Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director (via Decrypt). “We understand where the sentiment for technology is coming from and we must continue to take it into consideration every step of the way.”

Despite this consideration, Ubisoft has no plans to back down when it comes to NFT. “This experiment aims to understand how our players can welcome and embrace the decentralization value proposition. We know what it is a major change that will take timeBut we will stay true to our three principles, “says Genevois.

This commitment to NFTs has not sat very well with part of the Ubisoft developer team, who ask themselves questions like: “How can you look at private property, speculation, artificial scarcity and selfishness and then say ‘yes, this is good, I want that, let’s put it in art ‘? “

Although the French company had to hide the Ubisoft Quartz presentation trailer due to poor reception from the community, this platform is defined as “the first platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs in AAA games”And is now available in beta through the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The system is based on the trading of “digits”, as Ubisoft calls “cosmetic items, which combine the fun of playing with AAA quality assets and the thrill of owning NFTs that represent unique pieces and collectibles from Ubisoft’s game worlds. “

