Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Quartz, a platform created on the Tezos blockchain where gamers will be able to acquire Digits, the first playable non-fungible tokens.

Digital assets are slowly flooding various activities in the physical world, giving rise to a new way of doing business and managing finances. Crypto assets have a presence in various activities, such as music, sports, collectibles, art, cinema and of course, video games were not going to be left out of the list.

Currently there are already several titles that are based on the Ethereum blockchain or that have cryptocurrencies in their interface that their players can earn. This is the case of the video game company Ubisoft, which announced through a statement, Ubisoft Quartz, a new platform where gamers can acquire Digits, the first playable non-fungible tokens.

The platform was developed on the blockchain of Tezos which makes them work with low-power technology.

“Ubisoft Quartz is the foundation of our new strategy for developing a metaverse. However, we are clear that this project will not be able to take off without first having overcome the initial limitations of the blockchain for games, including scalability and power consumption.“said the current Vice President of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft, Nicolas Pouard.

NFT will start Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The beta version of Quartz will be released on December 9 and the first NFTs will be available for the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint game. Players who have reached XP level 5 in the game will be able to access NFT drops.

LThe Digits will be released as part of the limited editions of the game, each made up of a fixed number of cosmetic items and in order to access them, players must be over 18 years of age to create a wallet in Tezos.

“LLong-term efforts have allowed us to understand how the decentralized approach of the blockchain could transform players into assets of interest in our games, in a way that is also sustainable for the industry, returning to gamers the value that generate through the time they dedicate, the articles they acquire or the content they develop online“Said Nicolas Pouard.

Ubisoft Quartz will combine the best of 2 worlds

Digits are a new way to experience cosmetic itemsAs they mix the fun of playing with AAA quality assets and the excitement of having non-fungible tokens that, as it is known, are a representation of a unique and collectible piece within the worlds designed by Ubisoft.

In this way, Digits can be practically anything in the environment of the video game in question, such as vehicles, weapons and collectible pieces of equipment in the game that will provide gamers with new ways for gamers to connect and obtain more value from them. games they love.

It should be noted that this large-scale trial is the next stage in video game developer Ubisoft’s four-year plan for blockchain technology through collaboration with the Tezos ecosystem.

“Energy efficiency is a relevant point today for firms like Ubisoft, who decide to develop a blockchain network: which is why we opted for Teos, since its global validators consumed less energy than 17 people while more than 50 million of transactions in 2021. Therefore, I believe that Tezos’ efficiency and ability to progress support Ubisoft’s vision of bringing a layer of value to the world of video games.“said the Chief of Staff of the Tezos Foundation, Mason Edwards.

Requirements to enjoy Ubisoft Quartz

Also, to ensure that gamers can fully utilize Digits, Ubisoft Quartz will only be available to players who meet certain requirements:

Play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC.

Reach at least XP level 5 in the game.

Be at least 18 years old to create a crypto wallet.

Also, and perhaps the most important aspect, is that the number of Digits of a single edition that a gamers can have will be reduced to one.

Availability

Ubisoft Quartz will be available in beta version from December 9 in Canada, the United States, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Belgium and Brazil.

