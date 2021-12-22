Earlier this year, gaming giant Ubisoft joined the aleph.im network as a main channel node operator after the blockchain-based computing and storage startup became part of Ubisoft’s Entrepreneurs Lab. On Tuesday, aleph.im announced that it will offer a decentralized storage solution for Ubisoft Quartz in order to incorporate more non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into Ubisoft’s AAA games.

https://t.co/oTzJGUOcyw partners with Ubisoft to bring playable NFTs to AAA games for the first time !!! Read all about how we did it here

https://t.co/JiFlATvFcX#aaa #games #decentralized #storage #computing pic.twitter.com/eytP8etvyI Aleph.im Network (@aleph_im) December 21, 2021

Players will be able to purchase dynamic NFTs called Digits from Quartz that will be used in Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Breakpoint game. Players will be able to use the Digits in-game and will also be able to put them up for sale on the Rarible and Objkt markets for others to purchase. The metadata and history of the object will be publicly available.

The technology in aleph.im allows players to view the names and achievements of previous item owners, as well as their descriptions and videos. Advantages of the aleph.im system include secure storage of NFT metadata on a fully decentralized storage network of over 70 nodes, allowing all NFT ownership to be traced on the Tezos blockchain.

Ubisoft and aleph.im claim they are working together to challenge traditionally static NFTs and enable the creation of dynamic NFTs with evolving metadata as it is transferred from player to player.

Didier Genevois, blockchain technical director at Ubisoft, said gamers really need to own their digit to fulfill the promise of the technology. “Aleph.im’s role was key in building this experiment by allowing us to decentralize video asset storage and digit metadata,” he said.

As we previously told you about the reaction Ubisoft received when it first announced its foray into the NFT market. The Ghost Recoon community was not entirely happy with what they considered a “money theft”. Ubisoft’s response has been to switch to dynamic NFTs with the help of aleph.im to ease the concerns of its players.