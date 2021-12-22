The present day Ubisoft celebrates AC Day, where he celebrates one of his most important franchises and thanks the fans for so much support they have given Assassin’s Creed. Taking advantage of the occasion, Ubisoft revealed that it is looking for a way to Assassin’s Creed: Origins run at 60 frames per second, promising more news soon.

It doesn’t matter if you are a fan of yesteryear or just discovered Assassin’s creed with its latest installments, Ubisoft extends its appreciation to all who have been a part of the Assassin’s Creed story on AC Day. “Your continuous support, passion and vigilance make us more humble every day.”Posted the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account.

The last release of the franchise was Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which has just revealed its next Dawn of Ragnarok DLC planned for March 2022. However, apparently this expansion will not be the last, as its publication also mentions additional content for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Last week the Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed; Odyssey, a couple of free missions that imagine what it would be like if two heroes from the series met. This and the promise to improve Assassin’s Creed: Origins show that Ubisoft attaches great importance to this franchise.

The future of Assassin’s Creed is uncertain, as all that is known about Assassin’s creed infinity is that it will be a huge game and it is not free-to-play. Still, Ubisoft will continue to support the latest installments in the series, although it is not known if the Assassin’s Creed Origins update will be exclusive to the new generation or will also arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.