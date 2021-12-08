Cryptocurrencies will last more or less, but everyone is clear that their great contribution is the blockchain, because it has infinite applications.

One of them are Non-Fungible Goods, or NFT. And a variant, NFT or Play to Earn games, where you can win real money playing video games.

They are controversial games because with a video game you can become a millionaire, you can go bankrupt, or you can be dragged by an addiction. What is more powerful than the addiction to making money with something fun like playing a Pokémon type game? You can know everything about NFT games on this card:

Can you imagine a video game where you can become a millionaire just by playing? It is possible with NFT games, but all that glitters is not gold …

Companies like Valve or Microsoft have rejected NFT games because they are based on exploitation and wild speculation.

But other companies, like Ubisoft, have just officially adopted them with the creation of Quartz, your NFT platform which aims to become the gateway to its metaverse, as reported Business Insider.

For now Quartz just adopt the variant nice of the NFTs, they are not NFT games. So let’s explain it well so that everyone understands.

A NFT it is a digital asset which becomes unique, because it has a unique key inside a blockchain or blockchain of a cryptocurrency.

In simple words, an NFT is a simple computer file: an image, a video, a PDF, etc. In the world of video games it is usually a character, a weapon, an object, a pet, clothes, etc.

Until now, these digital goods had no real value because infinite exact copies could be made, simply by copying the computer file that contains them.

But a NFT grab that file, and associates it with a unique key stored in a blockchain or blockchain of a cryptocurrency like Ethereum. That chain can’t be hacked because it would require hacking thousands of computers scattered around the world at the same time, something almost impossible.

So an NFT is a single digital object, which cannot be copied, and can acquire value as a real world object. That’s why things like famous memes, the first Wikipedia entry, or code from web pages, like an NFT, are being sold to collectors.

Applied to video games, we have two variants: on the one hand sell cosmetic items as NFTs, making them unique, and therefore more valuable. With the advantage that players can sell them and win real money.

For another use those NFTs to earn cryptocurrencies– You buy an NFT character, upgrade it, and then sell it for more money. And for meeting certain goals in games, you also earn cryptocurrencies. That’s what they do NFT games, And it’s the most controversial part.

For now Ubisoft Quartz You are only going to adopt the less troublesome side of NFTs. He’s going to sell cosmetic NFTs, which he calls Digits, for the game Tom Clancy Ghost Recoon Breakpoint of PC.

Helmets, weapons, bulletproof vests, clothing, glasses, etc. They will be unique objects certified as NFT that will have a unique and visible serial number on the object itself.

Players will be able to trade, collect or sell them for more money, if they are really special, without paying any commission to Ubisoft.

As they are associated with a blockchain, which keeps all the history of the Digit, all owners of that object can be viewed.

As in the real world, they will not only have value because they are unique or special, but because they were owned by a famous person. How much would you pay to use a weapon that belonged to, say, actor Henry Cavill, who is a renowned gamer?

To close one of the controversies of this technology, the energy consumption of blockchains, Ubisoft is not going to use Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are a shameful waste of energy. Will employ the Tezos blockchain, which consumes a million times less.

A brutal example: a transaction in Tezos is equivalent to the energy consumption of 30 seconds of streaming. Instead, a transaction with Bitcoin is equivalent to a year of streaming video:

Unique cosmetic items in video games are nothing new. They have been in use for years. But by converting them to NFT, Ubisoft is going to reinforce that unique aspect, and is going to give the control to the players, that they will be able to exchange and sell them easily.

But as it says the press release, “this is just the beginning“.

The true potential of NFTs in games comes when these cosmetic objects are not static, that is, they can evolve. You buy a level 1 character for 10 euros, raise it to level 100, and sell it for 500 euros.

Also when an NFT bought or won in a game, can be used in all games from Ubisoft, which is the concept of metaverse.

Or when earn money in cryptocurrencies for meeting objectives within a game, as many NFT games already do.

Unlimited potential … and controversial. We’ll see how far Ubisoft dares to go …

Ubisoft Quartz launches on December 9, and if you register you will get 3 free NFTs for Tom Clancy Ghost Recoon Breakpoint. This is their website.

From here … to checkout to get more NFTs, which is what this whole thing is about …