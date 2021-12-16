Ubisoft confirmed this Wednesday he is already working on the remake of Splinter cell. In this way, the game that gave birth to the acclaimed franchise of shooters stealth will come to life, with corresponding technical retrofits for next-generation platforms. This will also mean the return to the market of a saga that had been absent for several years, since the last thing the public received dated from 2013 with the launch of Splinter Cell: Black List.

Let’s remember that in October rumors appeared that pointed to the possibility of a new game being developed for this series; while in recent days Ubisoft updated the registration of the brand “Splinter Cell”. It was clear that something was in the works, which was confirmed by today’s announcement.

Ubisoft toronto will be the studio in charge of the remake of Splinter cell, following the trend of what has already happened with Black list. This is not a minor fact, as the Montreal team will be excluded from any involvement. Bear in mind that the latter was responsible for the development of the first six games in the franchise.

The other notable aspect is that this new version will be made from scratch with Snowdrop, the very engine of the Canadian study. This means that the technology that will power this title will be the same as the next game of Star wars that the same company is preparing, and that was already seen in action in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The remake of very popular productions is a double-edged sword; and this is valid for both movies, series and, in this case, video games. When news of this type is announced it is logical that the public feel upset. With Splinter cell, Ubisoft’s challenge will not only be to update the game to current technological standards —both graphics and gameplay—, but retain the essence of the legendary title released in 2002 with the permission of Tom Clancy.

The return of Splinter cell It will be given in the form of a remake

“The original Splinter Cell has a lot that was incredible and revolutionary at the time it came out 19 years ago. Game audiences now have an even more refined palate. So I think it has to be a remake rather than a remastering. While we’re still in the early stages of development, what we’re trying to do is make sure that the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways that they gave Splinter Cell its identity, “said producer Matt West. .

An interesting point, and one that will surely bring peace of mind to fans, is that the Splinter Cell remake will keep its original gameplay. That is, Ubisoft will support linear scenarios and will not experiment with an open world. In addition, West himself indicated that they have raised the phrase “Respect the glasses” – referring to the night vision goggles of Sam Fisher, the protagonist – as the go-to catchphrase to maintain the highest possible fidelity to the original game.

For now, the developers have not given more information on when this Splinter Cell reversal would arrive. Anyway, they have made it clear that they want to use it as starting point for franchise renewal.

Ubisoft posted a video where they delve into the Splinter Cell remake, with the word of several involved in the development of the original title.