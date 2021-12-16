Ubisoft announced, through a post on its website, that it has begun development of a remake from Splinter cell, which will be made by Ubisoft Toronto, the renowned study that was in charge of Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

The new version of the game will be rebuilt from scratch, using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, technology that was already used in games of The Division, and will also be used in the next Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and in Ubisoft’s Star Wars game, which is still untitled.

Thus, it will be possible “Deliver next-generation visuals and gameplay, as well as the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for”, as the developer explains.

In an interview posted on the Ubisoft website, producer Matt West said: “I think it has to be a remake instead of a remastering. Although we are still in the early stages of development, what needs to be done is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways they gave Splinter cell his identity“.

With this remake, Ubisoft seeks to meet current trends and expectations, but is also aware that the Splinter cell original was attractive for its essence and gameplay, where the stealthiest players were rewarded, who demonstrated patience, intelligence and methodical planning; and this is something that they will seek to maintain.

Therefore, do the remake true to the identity of the original version, it means that it will be a linear game and not an open world like many other games developed by Ubisoft. As for the gameplay, the emphasis will again be on stealth, not action.

Chris Auty, new creative director of Splinter cell, said that many of the developer team members consider themselves stealth purists and are well aware of what makes the classic Splinter cell whatever it is.

“It is important for us to preserve a sense of dominance by supporting players who observe situations, make their plans, use their devices and are creatively outsmarting the enemy in dealing with the challenges that come their way,” he explained.

On the other hand, technical producer Peter Handrinos said that veterans who participated in the development of the original game are part of the new team. “There are a lot of veterans here, so we are going to have a very good mix of people who have worked on previous games of Splinter cell and new members joining in and bringing fresh energy and ideas. “

So far, the only game in this franchise developed by Ubisoft Toronto has been Blacklist, which was well received, but not as acclaimed as the original. So we will have to wait to see the first advances and, finally, the finished game, to give a verdict on this new installment. For now, the promise of keeping the essence of the original game may be good news for fans of the franchise, that with this remake could have a major revival.