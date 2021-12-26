We believe that you have probably heard about the concept of NFTs, in case it is not like that, a brief explanation about them would be that they are a trend that tells us about 100% digital creations, call them stamps, art or any other tangible product or intangible to which a series of users end up conferring a value.

And despite the opinions of the community in general, coming from different sectors, they are something that is gradually gaining its place in the market.

But despite being launched as a new age of art, they haven’t really caught on.

Well, Ubisoft, which is the one who has just launched its NFT proposals in video games, and it is apparently not achieving the desired effect, since the sales it has generated are minimal.

The non-fungible tokens, which Ubisoft has managed, are already some, but one of those that has left more to be desired, is the game Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Even so, the company has not missed the opportunity to venture into the NFT business with him and although this move was harshly criticized, that has not taken away their motivation, since they believe that in the long run, this practice will end up being accepted. just like the DLC.

Ubisoft has dubbed them something like the future, and while they clearly have their hopes on NFTs, information has circulated revealing that there appears to have been little interest in Ubisoft Quartz’s debut.

We know this thanks to journalist Stephen Totilo and Apex Legends Senior Character Artist Liz Edwards.

Since according to the information, on the 2 platforms where Ubisoft Quartz transactions are allowed, Objikt and Rarible, there has been very little activity and only a sales volume of around ꜩ94.49 XTZ has been registered (which equivalent to approximately $ 380 USD) in one and around $ 795 USD in another, according to Totilo.

So far only a few dozen Digits (Ubisoft’s NFTs) appear for sale on these platforms out of the thousands that Ubisoft has created and their prices vary.

Among the most interesting details in this regard, is that only 15 sales had been made in total.

So much so that Totilo mentions that there were 9 sales since December 15 and none since December 16 in Rarible, which for many could be a somewhat poor performance.

Although it is important to note that a good part of the transactions has been made by the same user, which has allowed them to get several units of the same NFT and exchange it with other users in order to have the same item, but with a different serial number.

Then, Ubisoft Quart was released in beta version in select regions, which could also be the cause of this same situation, it must be said that the first NFTs are achieved with hours of play.

As an example, you could say that to get a helmet, it is necessary to have played 600 hours in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a task that requires a lot of time from the users.

Which is the probable reason why it is not yet for sale on any platform, which could make it even more worrying and likely that when it appears it will reach exorbitant prices.

Based on the aforementioned, we could break down a few hypotheses.

One of them could be that players are not interested in NFTs and another, that Ubisoft created this NFT system thinking that only Ghost Recon Breakpoint players are the ones who can get and buy these items.

For now, the future is uncertain, and we do not know, nor can we predict how this will evolve in the coming months and years.

Only apparently, the boot has been full of criticism and has been poor at first glance.