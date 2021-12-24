Ubisoft NFT sales are a disaster

Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced Quartz, a platform for the distribution of NFT in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Since then, the French company has faced a number of negative comments from the community, and its employees themselves. However, the company continues with its plans. Thus, the number of sales and income generated in Quartz was recently shared, and the data is completely disappointing.

To obtain Digits, the name that Ubisoft has given to its NFTs that are cosmetic items, it is necessary to invest a gigantic amount of hours and complete certain challenges. Once the player owns their skins, they have the opportunity to keep them, or sell them on Rarible and Objk, third party sites. Thus, It has been revealed that only nine sales have been made at the first site, and six at the second.

With this, Liz edwards, character artist from Apex legends, has pointed out that sales of these NFTs in Rarible equate to just $ 400. This falls far short of Ubisoft’s expectations. Of course, you have to consider that Ghost recon breakpoint it is not a very popular game. Similarly, the skins provided here are very similar, with only a code differentiating them. Last, and most importantly, the community is not happy with this practice.

So it’s not hard to see why Ubisoft Quartz is being a disappointment.. It will be interesting to see how this platform develops with the use of NFT in more games. On related issues, the CEO of the company has made clear his commitment to NFTs. Similarly, Ubisoft responds to fan complaints, but does not take a step back.

Editor’s Note:

It is more than clear that Ubisoft will only lose money with Quartz. Sure, it remains to be seen how this platform develops with the inclusion of a game that is popular, but I highly doubt that the reception is much better, or even that it is on par with what the company expected.

Via: Inputmag