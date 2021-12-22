Their projects can be compromised by this “exodus”.

Ubisoft is undoubtedly one of the largest companies in the video game industry, but also one of the most controversial. In recent years it has managed to bring us memorable titles, as well as sagas that are already mythical, but it has also gotten into various controversies, such as bad practices towards its workers or the recently announced Ubisoft Quartz, the latter being so controversial that the company French woman was forced to hide her ad trailer.

Now we have learned that in recent times many employees of this company have decided to leave the French study, leading to a considerable delay in the projects that the company is trying to get ahead. We have learned all this thanks to a report in Axios, in which it is commented that the users who remain in the company have called this abandonment as “the great exodus”. This reaches such a level that five of the most important people in the development of the recent Far Cry 6 have decided to leave the study.

Many people have wondered exactly where this massive churn is coming from at one of the largest companies in this industry, and we are going to tell you the reasons below, although you can already imagine which are the main ones.

The keys to abandonment

It is clear that one of the main reasons for the company may be the poor image it has in the public eye, all this due to the different controversies we talked about earlier. Furthermore, the fact bad practices towards their workers, which according to several sources continues even today, may be another factor in deciding to leave the company.

Another reason that has been discussed the most is the fierce competition in Montreal today, city where Ubisoft has a studio. In recent years, a large number of technology-related companies have established themselves there, which has led to this very unpleasant competition. This means that the developers of this study can earn more in other companies installed in the same city, so Ubisoft decided to give an incentive for its workers in this place, which may not be enough, in addition to this frustrating its developers from other parts of the world.

All this leads to, as we have commented previously, many projects have to be delayed due to lack of workers, in addition to Ubisoft being one of the video game companies with the highest dropout rate among its workers.

