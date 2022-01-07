Yesterday we brought you the news that Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox consoles. This service, similar to EA Play, allows access to a huge catalog of the company. However, with this announcement there were doubts as to whether the same case will be repeated as with the Electronic Arts service, and this will be merged with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

According to well-known Video Games Chronicle journalist, Jordan middler, Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox Game PassHowever, what he is not sure of is whether in this case this huge addition to the Microsoft service catalog will mean a price increase for subscribers.

New Final Fantasy games may not be coming to Xbox this generation

The journalist has commented on the forums of ResetEra that, although everything indicates that Square-Enix will have a close relationship with Sony during this generation, the same is expected to happen between Ubisoft and Microsoft “Beyond even what is publicly known”, even stating that he asks “what will be the price of Ultimate + Ubi (Ubisoft +)”.

Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to a well-known journalist

Without a doubt, the beginning of an interesting generation of consoles is coming, something that Middler himself also shares. As for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is scheduled to receive its next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, soon.