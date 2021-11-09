Ubisoft gives away Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy for a limited time

Because of the 35-year history of Ubisoft, the company is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for PC for a limited time, since you can get it through Ubisoft Connect from today until November 12 at 11:00 (local time). Well, you have three days if you want to get the compilation that brings together Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia.

As you may already know, these three titles are games of action, adventure and platforms that are developed in 2.5D and were released more than five years ago, giving a subseries to the saga from another perspective and with new adventures in places, until then, unknown in the franchise. In addition, each of these three titles has its own story, but it does have a narrative thread that unites them to generate a certain coherence with the name of this subseries.

«Three Assassins, three stories, one Creed. Live the adventures of three legendary Assassins and accompany them in their quest for revenge, compensation and redemption ”, this is how they present this collection to us from the website itself. Ubisoft. So, what was said, if you don’t want to get lost this great offer for the 35th anniversary of the French company, you can enter the link that we have left you above to be able to get Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, through Ubisoft Connect for PC. You have until the 12th to purchase it, once you have it, it will be yours forever.