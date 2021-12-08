Ubisoft fully enters the NFTs market

Previously, we have seen companies like Take-Two and Electronic Arts stating that “NFTs would play an important role in the future of gaming.” Interestingly, neither of these two companies decided to fully enter this market, and instead, Ubisoft was encouraged to do so with a system that they promise will be “energy efficient” and that we will see for the first time in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

This system will be known as Ubisoft Quartz and will use NFTs called Digits. Each of them will have a specific serial number that, even if its original owner decides to sell it on the market, will be able to remember its first buyer.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the note, Ubisoft describes to Quartz as a system “energy efficient ”. According Nicolas Puard, VP of Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab, will use a system of blockchain known as Tezos, which produces much less intense carbon dioxide emissions compared to the one that uses Bitcoin, although they will continue to evaluate how sustainable its operation will be.

With Quartz, users will be able to buy NFTs within Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will be reflected as cosmetic accessories for the player’s character and that can also be collected or sold to other users. Currently, all of this is still in beta and will only be available in the aforementioned game. Let’s see if the users are not crazy and spend exorbitant sums of money as it happened in this other game.

Editor’s note: I insist that all this NFTs is nothing more than a passing fad, and on the one hand, it surprises me that there are so many brands wanting to join this trend. If I remember correctly, Ubisoft is one of the first to fully enter this market, and it will be interesting to know the type of results that this experiment produces.

Via: Ubisoft