Yesterday we informed you of the announcement of Dawn of Ragnarok, a new paid DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Billed as the biggest expansion in the assassin saga. Although Ubisoft already warned in its day that there would not be a new title in the franchise because it would continue to support this latest installment, now it has wanted to explain how this expansion of about 35 hours of content that will be sold for € 40 as DLC has not become a new standalone game.

In an interview with the GameSpot medium, José Araiza, producer at Ubisoft Montreal, explained: “To be honest, that question is one we asked ourselves as well.“. According to Araiza, Ubisoft has adopted the strategy of building the latest Assassin’s Creed games as theme parks, with each expansion acting as a new autonomous world that is simply a part of a larger park. “For the team as a whole, the expansion felt like the most cohesive way of delivering this offer to players.“, explains Araiza.”The team has worked hard to make all content more accessible to players, including expansions, so they can explore the world of Valhalla like a theme park. We wanted players to be able to choose which series they would embark on, be it in England, Ireland, Frankia or now Svartalfheim“.

Ultimately, Ubisoft Montreal feels that Dawn of Ragnarök acts in a single DLC as a reflection of the Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris expansions. “(These two) focused more on the Viking facets of Valhalla and exploring Eivor as a character in different situations, Dawn of Ragnarok Delves deeper into Norse mythology and deeper into Odin’s backstory“. Definitely, “an experience complementary to the other. Given how important Norse mythology was to the everyday life of the Vikings, sorry Dawn of Ragnarök should be included in Assassin’s Creed ValhallaNow, we just have to wait for the March 10, 2022 to see if this expansion is the biggest in the saga.

