The rumors were true. The information suggested that the Splinter Cell saga would receive a new installment in the form of a remake and this has finally been confirmed. Ubisoft has revealed that its division in Toronto is working on the return of the mythical Sam Fisher.

Among the first confirmed details we have to the graphic engine used will be Snowdrop, which is the one that is also using Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the future Star Wars game made by Ubisoft. Matt West, producer of the project, clarifies the vision of the team regarding the remake:

“Although we’re still in the early stages of development, what we’re trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways that gave Splinter Cell its identity. So, as we build it from the ground up, We will update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match the comfort and expectations of the player, and we will keep it linear like the original games, we will not make an open world. “

For his part, Chris Auty, creative director, explained that stealth will remain the core of the experience.

“It is important for us to preserve a sense of dominance by supporting players who observe situations, make their plan, use their devices and are creatively outsmarting the enemy in dealing with the challenges presented to them. Ideally, they finish. coming out the other side without anyone noticing you were there. That’s the essence of Splinter Cell. “

Ubisoft Toronto is looking for staff to collaborate on the Splinter Cell remake, although it already has veteran members who have worked with the franchise in the past. For now, we ran out of a release date.