Yesterday Ubisoft announced that its subscription service Ubisoft + coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles | S in 2022, in addition to the fact that Ghost Recon Extraction would be available on Xbox Game Pass from its launch. Although not confirmed, it is possible that the Ubisoft + service will be integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, following the precedent that Electronic Arts set with EA Play.

Ubisoft + is a subscription service with a catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games, including its new releases, DLC and classic games. Ubisoft + is currently only available on PC, so its arrival in Xbox it would be the debut of the service on consoles.

Since the service of EA Play not available on all Xbox Game Pass plans, the same may be true for Ubisoft + in the future. There is even the possibility that Microsoft will launch additional plans for Xbox Game Pass, just as PlayStation is expected to do with its Project Spartacus.

Could Ubisoft + make it to Xbox Game Pass?

A difference between Ubisoft + and EA Play is that the Electronic Arts service has two plans: The economic one for $ 4.99 USD per month, and the Pro for $ 14.99. Service Ubisoft + is priced at $ 14.99 per month on PC, which serves as argument against upon arrival at Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, Ubisoft could launch a economic plan for Ubisoft + on consoles, which would be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Subscription services are a good alternative for those who want to have access to a wide catalog of video games without having to buy them, especially for those who do not usually replay those that have already finished. In this 2022 the players of Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will have at their disposal Xbox Game Pass, EA Play and Ubisoft +, for a catalog of more than 300 video games.