Ubisoft CEO makes clear use of NFTs

It is clear that NFTs are a concept that is not liked by the general public. Although consumer opinion is clear, this has not stopped various companies from entering this market. A couple of days ago we saw the program of Ubisoft Quartz, with which non-fungible tokens will be offered in their games. Given the negative response, Yves Guillemot, executive manager of the French company, pointed out that NFTs will eventually be accepted as DLCs or microtransactions.

When Ubisoft Quartz became known, not only the public was against this decision, but several employees also demonstrated disagreement. In this way, Guillemot conducted a question and answer session to clarify some doubts, and ensure that the NFTs are here to stay. According to Kotaku, at this meeting, Ubisoft CEO mentioned that this concept will eventually be accepted by gamers, and they will be as common as DLCs, microtransactions, and loot boxes.

Thus, Guillemot has made it clear that he does not intend to abandon the ship of the NFTs, and this is only the beginning. Some of the workers also mentioned that Concepts like “metaverse” and “web 3.0” were mentioned at the meeting. However, this does not mean that everyone is in favor of this direction. An employee mentioned:

“I am here to create games and promote fun and entertainment. And I don’t see how this is going in that direction, it’s just another way to milk the money. “

For the moment, it is clear that Ubisoft Quartz will become something important for the company, although the reception is already marked. In related topics, here you can learn more about this proposal. Similarly, workers are confused about this direction.

Editor’s Note:

NFTs don’t make a lot of sense, and they’re just a more complicated way of offering something that’s already common today. Offering these kinds of concepts in the video game industry is unnecessary, and it will only lead to a new wave of negative opinions.

Via: Kotaku