Ubisoft Entertainment Center is the possible name that Ubisoft wants to give his new theme park, located in Studios Occitanie Mediterranee. This announcement by the company has congratulated its fans, as well as amusement park fanatics.

Although the debut date is not yet known, only that the year of its premiere would be in 2025, yes it was revealed that its location would take place in Studios Occitanie Mediterranee in France. About 40 minutes by car from Montpellier, it will offer attractions based on different successful franchises of the company and even a professional film studio. In addition to meeting the company’s favorite characters, will include multiple entertainment offerings, such as shops or restaurants.

In a press release, Bruno Farm, founder of Studios Occitanie, said the study “Is excited to become the first location for Ubisoft’s innovative Entertainment Center concept”. In addition, it emphasizes that «Games have become the most important form of entertainment. It makes sense that we partner with the leading game publisher in France to create a new kind of immersive experience that celebrates the culture of the game ».

Scheduled to open in 2025, the studio wants to guarantee the maximum possible entertainment with immersive experiences in interactive worlds, all based on the Ubisoft franchises. So Mathilde Bresson, Ubisoft’s location-based entertainment manager, shows excited about the project. “Ubisoft is delighted to partner with Studios Occitanie, an ambitious new entertainment development that aims to bring the magic of storytelling to life in France”, he confesses. Also, consider that «We could not think of a better place to establish our first location than in the Montpellier region, home of the Ubisoft studio that created our iconic characters Rayman and Rabbids «.

On the other hand, the design and production company Storyland studios will be associated with the study to bring the project with gamification technology -or videoludification, in Spanish- of Alterface-Wander. «Thanks to Wander technology, we are creating unlimited opportunities for guests who wish to participate with our experience on a deeper level, to do so in an interactive, personalized and constantly evolving way »says the Product Manager at Alterface, Etienne Sainton.

Ubisoft too confirmed that he is working to create a large-scale theme park. It is said that this park could be equivalent to that of Ubisoft from Super Nintendo World, Mario’s theme park in the Asian country, Japan. Although it is not known with certainty if their resemblance will be similar or not, but a great entertainment quality.