Control Odin and face Ragnarok in this great expansion of the Ubisoft title.

Last year, taking the form of an intergenerational title, it was released on all PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as on PC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new title of the Ubisoft assassin saga that would take us back to the Viking era, taking here the role of Eivor and with the possibility of traveling between Norway and the British Isles 9th century.

Be that as it may, the title, characterized by being extremely long in duration, It has been another best-seller within the saga, in such a way that it was recently known that Ubisoft’s plans were to expand the game instead of releasing new annual installments, something that, on the one hand, is greatly appreciated. In this way, the title announced just an hour ago what will be the largest expansion of the saga, which has been baptized as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, whose trailer you can see below:

As you can see, in this new expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we will take control of Eivor in the form of Odin, something that can be highlighted both for his ability to transform into a bird and for the characteristic eye patch. In this way, this DLC will put aside historical realism for give us a more fantasy and mythological adventure which will feature the presence of different elements of Norse Ragnarok.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will put us in control of Odin in the greatest war in Norse mythology

This is the reason why we will see Odin, god of war and wisdom in this mythology, facing Giants of Ice and Giants of Fire. In fact, to speculate, one of those that may have appeared in the trailer could be Surtr. Be that as it may, in this same DLC we will have new divine powers as we move forward with the goal of save our son, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Finally it should be noted that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will arrive on March 10, 2022, being able to be acquired through the digital stores of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect, and Google Stadia. It is unknown if there will be a physical version of this expansion later or if a version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released that includes it on the disc, although it is quite likely that this will end up happening in the future.

