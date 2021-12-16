Ubisoft announced the return of Sam Fisher: we will have a remake of Splinter Cell based on the origins of the saga

Ubisoft announced a new Splinter Cell. The beloved stealth action saga will return with a remake of the first installment.

No, it is not a report or a rumor. Ubisoft confirmed the development of a new Splinter cell: Sam Fisher’s stealth and action saga will return with a remake of the first installment and we already have its first trailer.

Splinter Cell will return with a remake of the first installment

Through a press release, the Gala company announced that it gave “Green light to develop a Splinter Cell remake that will build on the brand’s rich heritage”. Ubisoft toronto is in charge of the project, and will use the graphics engine Snowdrop Engine, the same that was used for the creation of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (no release date) and Star wars from Lucasfilm Games (no official name). Along with the announcement of Ubisoft, a teaser trailer was presented without too many details about the video game, although seeing Sam Fisher’s night vision goggles again never hurts.

Splinter cell Original Released in 2003 – This is one of the most beloved stories in the franchise Tom clancy, which follows Third Echelon’s spy, Sam Fisher, on a series of intelligence missions to terrorist positions with the goal of stopping the impending start of World War III. The success of Splinter cell brought numerous sequels: the last of these was Splinter Cell Blacklist of 2013 (PS3, Xbox 360, Pc) and except for the occasional cameo in Ghost recon Through DLCs, Sam Fisher’s career was in limbo.

Beyond the recent announcement of the remake, rumors have emerged in recent months about the development of a new video game for the series. The most interesting pointed to the statements of the Italian voice actor Sam Fisher, who claimed to work for a new installment. And recently, a report revealed alleged data for the next title in the stealth saga, with an “open world” similar to that of Assassin’s Creed.

Share it with whoever you want