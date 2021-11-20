The company founded by the lineage Guillemot It has recently turned 35 and over time has become a benchmark within the video game industry, knowing how to overcome some obstacles and facing controversial situations in the past.

The growth of this company began in 1996, when it began to be listed on the stock market, allowing it to make the leap from a family organization to a large-scale corporate with a presence all over the planet, thanks to the acquisition of new studios in Europe. who began to export their creations.

At the beginning, it was difficult to enter the US market, since titles such as Rayman they had had a very good reception in the old continent, but they did not run with the same luck in American lands. However, it was a matter of time before this trend began to reverse.

The library of Ubisoft It is very extensive and has given us some of the best valued titles in recent years, among which the following stand out: Far cry 3, Grandia 2, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, Rayman Origins and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory.

Other titles like Beyond Good & Evil, Child Of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War They were characterized by their innovative visual design and a great playable bet. Special mention should be made of Ubisoft’s foray into musical games with the hit series Just dance or the realist Rocksmith.

For the firm currently chaired by Yves guillemot, the collaboration with Nintendo has yielded the expected fruits and proof of this was the great reception it had Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, getting a new delivery called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, is up and running and will hit stores next year.

The catalog of the aforementioned company also has games that were not up to par, being the case of: America’s Army: True Soldiers, Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker, Fighter Within, Planet Of The Apes, Pure Futbol and The Sum Of All Fears, to name a few.

In another matter, the Guillemot family was able to overcome the commercial onslaught of Livendi, avoiding a hostile acquisition that would end in an agreement between both parties with the intention that Ubisoft maintain its independence and allow it to continue creating new franchises.

Despite having maintained control of it, the criticisms were not exempt and various executives were accused by the employees of alleged labor abuse practices, which although apparently were settled, could return to the fore, derived from the media outcome because of the conflicts in Activision Blizzard.

Ubisoft is in a stable position, allowing it to obtain great benefits in recent years and although it has announced that in the medium term its investment efforts will focus on experiences for mobile devices, there will always be hope not only to see new intellectual properties, but also productions of iconic licenses that have been forgotten.

