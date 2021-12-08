Although the current focus of the controversy is directed towards Activision Blizzard, for more than a year the situation at Ubisoft is not much better. The French company has been involved in different cases of harassment and abuse, with the fall of important files in the organization chart of the company.

With the latest statement from the head honcho Yves Guillemot reiterating his commitment against these issues, it has now been Anika Grant, Ubisoft Chief of Staff, which has updated the developer’s vision. Grant at Axios explains that when the cases came to light, they made sure they went through the right process to address them quickly. However, that last aspect took its toll on them.

“I don’t think we always communicate enough with the people who raised a problem in the first place, about what we found as part of the investigations (the decisions we make and the actions we take). people lost confidence in our process. “

Consequently, Ubisoft’s position is to carry out better follow-up of internal complaints, since “we are 100% focused on fixing it.” The acknowledgment does not end there, as for Grant many of the problems arose due to the “really rapid” growth of the company.

According to her, Ubisoft did not have an up-to-date code of conduct, anonymous reporting channels, and targets for hiring diverse staff. However, the person in charge assures that during the last year the complaints have decreased.

“Not only has the volume of cases that are being generated or the alerts that are happening dramatically decreased, but we are also seeing that the severity of the kinds of things that are being reported has decreased.”

One of the recruitment marks have already been achieved, exceeding 24% of women in positions of work at Ubisoft, a figure that was scheduled to be fulfilled in 2023. On the other hand, 32% of the hires in 2021 have been women.





As in Activision Blizzard with the representation group ABetterABK, in the French company we have ABetterUbisoft, which serves as speaker to employee complaints. Months ago they spoke denouncing that Ubisoft transfers those accused of harassment to other studios and teams to hide the controversy.

“We don’t do that at all,” says Grant. He explains that if any of the accused remains in the company, it is because they have been sanctioned and he has detailed that “our focus is moving forward“, after being questioned as to whether Ubisoft would review resolutions of previous cases.

Finally, Grant has supported the presence of Yves Guillemot as president to solve all these issues, although he acknowledges that “it’s a long trip. I know we’re not where we want to be yet. But I do think we are seeing improvements every day. “

Employee reply

Mentioned above, the ABetterUbisoft group has stepped out of Anika Grant’s interview and has spoken with your own perspective on what has happened. This is his message in full:

“Anika Grant, in her last interview, admits that the response from the senior Ubisoft officials made them lose the trust of ‘some workers’. She even admits that there is something wrong with the lack of follow-up on the reports and that they are trying to fix this particular problem.

Yet it fails to acknowledge what we have been saying, repeatedly, all this time: Employees of all ranks must have a seat at the table in these processes to be effective and fair.

We will continue to emphasize this: a main component of what was revealed in the articles, from the first in Libération, was how the Ubisoft structure itself protected people who committed abuses of power, and how this was done with intent.

Instead, he claims that the loss of trust is just a matter of miscommunication.

We believe it to be the opposite: Ubisoft’s management has communicated very clearly through their actions that they are inflexible in maintaining full control over decisions related to security policy and reporting, and in running the new processes like a black box. .