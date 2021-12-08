Ubisoft acknowledges its mishandling of harassment cases

Currently eyes are on Activision Blizzard, Nevertheless, Ubisoft It was also a company that in recent months filed cases of sexual harassment. Things may not be so bad inside the publisher French, but that doesn’t mean we should completely ignore it. Ubisoft is aware of this, and during a recent interview, they recognized that there are many things that need to be improved within the studio to create a safe and inclusive environment for all.

Anika Grant, director of personnel at Ubisoft, recently spoke with the medium Axios, where he stated that people have lost confidence in the company’s processes:

“At the beginning of the crisis, we spent a lot of time making sure we had the right process, that we were able to start an investigation quickly and efficiently and get some results. However, what I think we overlooked was the employee experience. I don’t think we communicated enough with the people who raised the issue about what we found as part of the investigations – the decisions we make and the actions we take. And that’s why I think, unfortunately, people lost confidence in that process. “

Grant affirms that one of the priorities within the company is to solve this lack of communication. Despite what their employees say, Ubisoft affirms that the necessary measures are being taken to prevent and resolve any case of harassment, discrimination or violence that occurs within the company, and they hope to put an end to this situation as soon as they can.

Editor’s note: Part of me wants to believe that Grant’s statements are transparent and honest, but there is also the possibility that, having seen the scandal that ensued with Bobby Kotick and Activision Blizzard, the Ubisoft executive has preferred to face now before that public pressure begins to knock on the doors in the studio.

Via: Axios