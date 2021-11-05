The company said its interests in Zomato, Aurora and Joby helped offset some of that loss, but posted a net loss of $ 1.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The California-based company forecast an adjusted profit of $ 25 million to $ 75 million for the final quarter of 2021. Analysts were expecting an average of $ 114 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Despite the adjusted profit, Uber’s report was a disappointment after small American rival Lyft reported its successful second quarter on Tuesday, with revenue of $ 67.3 million. And while the numbers are better, Uber and Lyft’s operations have yet to turn profitable on a net basis.

Didi, which went public in June, saw its market capitalization drop by billions of dollars after China’s market regulator launched an antitrust investigation.

Uber’s revenue from its mobility unit grew 62% to $ 2.2 billion from last year. While its profits increased 36% quarterly and unit margins returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement that this year’s Halloween weekend surpassed 2019 levels, suggesting that Americans were eager to get out.