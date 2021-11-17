Uber has the idea of ​​being carbon neutral by 2040. Although the transport company has included Latin America on that route, it knows that the challenges are enormous.

The difficulty in the region is that, as the company itself has recognized, the low insertion of electric vehicles is a real problem to be solved.

In many of these cases, as in Mexico, the strategy is one of “compensation”, that is, to continue polluting with vehicles, but at the same time paying another company to take climate-friendly measures.

The “Uber Planet”Which has been in force since February 2021, goes in this direction: for an additional 37 cents per kilometer, Mexicans can contribute to the purchase of carbon credits for reforestation projects and for a wind farm in Oaxaca.

Something similar, Uber carries out in Colombia, Ecuador and Costa.

JD Power data published by Reuters they say electric and hybrid vehicles make up just 6.4 percent of Mexico’s auto market, less than half the global average (15 percent).

And going forward, the projections are not good: 12 percent of all cars in Mexico would be electric or hybrid by 2030, compared to 50 percent expected globally. Very far.

The Oaxaca IV wind project represents about 16 percent of Uber Planet’s carbon credit purchases in Mexico, according to data from the Uber website.

In CDMX, Uber is taking pressure from growing competition like Beat Tesla, with a 100% electric Tesla fleet. In addition, Didi Global claims to have 1,600 hybrid or electric vehicles in Mexico.

Uber Mexico and the strategy with the environment

As recognized by Uber, in the coming months the company will take steps to encourage more drivers to switch to electric or hybrid cars. Uber hopes to offer promotional prices for these vehicles and incentivize the acquisition with an additional 10,000 pesos for 160 trips.

The goal is for more than 610 of its drivers in Mexico to switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle by 2022.

Currently, Uber has more than 200,000 drivers and delivery partners in Mexico, it says Reuters.

The problem is the high value of electric cars, which leaves them out of reach for most potential buyers. Mexicans have an average daily wage of less than 21 pesos.

To make matters worse, there are no tax incentives or charging infrastructure to convince drivers to switch.