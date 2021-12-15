Uber has an approximate of 93 million users worldwide, which places it as one of the dominant platforms in the sector, for Mexico the figure is just over 8 million active users; However, the complaint filed by the affected party has been made known through social networks, which claims that Uber closed her account instead of clarifying a series of doubts regarding extra charges.

Uber is a platform focused on connecting a registered workforce of drivers, who make personal and food service deliveries, and passenger transfers, which is accessible to any user with a digital device.

The complaint on social networks

Alexia Trejo is a serious of the social network Twitter, which made from her official account @alexiazta, a complaint against the digital platform Uber, where she points out that in addition to making extra charges, her account was closed without giving a further explanation .

@Uber_MEX very bad move on their part to charge me for travel “which now I owe” after a little more than a week (clearly up to one they paid me in Uber cash because they had no change) and instead of clarifying they preferred to cancel my account ?? 🤨 @Profeco #uberestafa pic.twitter.com/I16PRFLJIY – Alexia Trejo (@alexiazta) December 14, 2021

The Twitter user points out in her post the following: “@Uber_MEX a very bad move on their part to charge me for travel” which now turns out I must “after a little over a week (clearly up to one they paid me in Uber cash because I didn’t they had change) and instead of clarifying, they preferred to cancel my account ?? 🤨 @Profeco #uberestafa ”.

After the complaint, the platform was present in the conversation from its official account, Uber Support (@Uber_Support) from which it pointed out that: “In response to @alexiazta Let’s take a look at your account, @alexiazta, just send us by DM the following data: ⭐ Email. Telephone number. Date of the last trip made with the App ”.

However, so far no other type of position has been generated on the part of the digital platform or the rapt account of the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) @Profeco.

Uber is one of the platforms with the most active users for this type of business, for this reason various conflicts have frequently been generated between driving partners and consumers, for example the recent case of a user who reported a driver who did not perform the end of a trip, which resulted in a strong unexpected charge, since it increased from an amount already paid off to a debt with the company, among other conflicts, what Internet users describe as “theft” of parcels by some platform drivers.

This type of conflict is frequently attended by the platform, due to the great pressure that communities of active users in social networks tend to exert, for this reason it is frequent that those affected resort to digital platforms to ask for a resolution and follow-up on your complaints and reports.

