“We will continue working daily so that driver partners who choose to drive with the Uber app in Puebla, and throughout Mexico, find on our platform a flexible alternative to generate profits and rest assured that their activity will not be impacted by this type of measures, ”explained Gretta González, general director of Shared Rides at Uber in Mexico.

The amparo was based on the guidelines established by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the Federal Economic Competition Commission itself, which have established that private transport services mediated by technological platforms are a different category, which should not be subject to to the regulation designed for traditional public transport operators, nor to be subject to provisions that limit free competition, such as the setting of rates.

The provisional suspension ordered by the judge demands that the authorities of the State of Puebla refrain from applying the rate agreement to trips mediated exclusively by driver partners registered in the Uber app, while the final decision is obtained.