Mobile Food Delivery Applications turn out to be very beneficial both for the food industry and for the consumption of users, since it is not always possible or wants to prepare or go out to eat, that is why these apps fulfill the function of an intuitive way of organizing logistics the transfer and payment of any drink or food that is desired, for this use is made of an intermediary between the restaurant and the consumer, this character in the middle is the delivery man who is considered a partner of the company that dominates the application mobile. In this case, Uber thinking about this essential link within its section of Uber Eats, has decided to join the Safe and Affordable Helmets program proposed by the FIA, with the intention of safeguarding delivery partners and promoting road safety.

Digital platforms are the daily way of consumption of most Internet users, I know that goods or products are acquired and used as the main form of entertainment or as a work tool, therefore it should be taken into account that Not only are they already a way of sharing and keeping in touch, now digital platforms fulfill an infinity of functions, which allow to streamline and automate the lives of users more and more, this is how this potential is used when contracting services that takes into account the food industry, allowing you to order something to eat or drink from a simple and intuitive app, which can be paid from the same place without having to do extra steps.

The FIA ​​and Uber Eats

As part of the commitment imposed by global road safety, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in the hands of Uber Eats announced that they will carry out the creation of insurance and affordable motorcycle delivery partners in Mexico.

It is intended to create thousands of helmets that will have the appropriate safety certifications and which will be at a preferential price for delivery partners in 68 cities throughout the country.

According to data from the Action for Road Safety, the use of a certified and appropriate helmet reduces the number of head injuries in motorcyclist-related accidents by up to 44%.

For his part, the president of the FIA ​​said: “The use of a helmet is key to road safety. I welcome Uber Eats as a new partner in our Safe & Affordable Helmet program. Uber Eats is committed to encouraging motorcycle delivery drivers to wear high-quality helmets. This is an important first step and we look forward to further collaboration to make the Safe & Affordable Helmet program a success. “

Uber Eats

It is an application that connects a series of restaurants with the end consumer, in a simple and fast way, this platform houses a wide catalog of restaurants, cafeterias, self-service stores, and tasks that provide food, By 2020 the company accounted for a number of users of just over 57,751 active consumers.

