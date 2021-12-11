Uber Eats delivery man delivers order on rappel and lights up the party

The delivery men who work for the different brands of home delivery transport They came to make our lives easier. These men and women who day after day walk the streets of Mexico or in other parts of the world to deliver their orders and make the consumer happy, deserve to be treated and rewarded in the best way.

In a video that is recently went viral on the digital platform Tik Tok, sYou can see the commitment that these workers have to fulfill their deliveries one hundred.

The recording that became popular on the digital platform, shows an Uber Eats delivery man delivering his sale in a very peculiar way. And it is that the video that was recorded in the city of Guanajuato, Mexico, you can see the delivery man rappelling down with his backpack with a flare, to deliver a bottle of alcohol to a birthday boy in a very famous club in the Mexican city.

The publication drew the attention of Internet users who compared it to the exploits of James Bond or Spiderman, generating comments such as “Uber Eats tactical going into action.”

“When you have tactical classes at seven but you have delivery at six,” says another comment.

The video posted on the @victoriaarangeel account already has around 71 thousand likes and at least 735 comments. Just as Victoria’s account has at least eight thousand one hundred seventy-two and two hundred and fifty-four thousand I like you.

