Uber driver takes customer experience seriously with this holiday decoration

A driver of Uber you have chosen to integrate into your car a decor christmas something striking for improve the experience of its passengers.

The private transport platforms that offer us their services through a relatively simple request at our fingertips with the use of smartphones have achieved their effective positioning in the consumer’s mind, managing to compete with the services of conventional taxis worldwide. Due to the high demand for these services, different companies are constantly in dispute to see which brand will dominate the consumer’s mind; However, various factors come into play when making a decision, including the dynamic rates that these applications handle, which are not entirely pleasant for their users.

Despite the fact that on some occasions these types of platforms are not 100 percent well received by their passengers, there is no doubt that they have proven to have earned their place in the mobility industry. A study of Statista shows some of the companies that have achieved their effective positioning in this market, where Uber and Didi are proclaimed as the leaders in this industry, since according to their financing received by transport companies on demand, Uber registers 25,200 million dollars and Didi 23.2 billion dollars, while the rest of the competition is considerably below these figures.

This industry is quite fought and is constantly compared by users, so some drivers choose to carry out different strategies to improve the travel experience of your passengers and win your preference.

A passenger who chose to choose Uber as the one to set out on your journey, he has demonstrated his experience where his driver chose to fill his car with a Christmas decoration quite peculiar, since it was not a simple ornament, a sphere, or a Christmas tree, but he chose to completely “disguise” the interior of his car with a Christmas theme, seeking to make the trip of his passengers more entertaining and entertaining, in addition to that this opens the possibility to be better rated by the user.

There is no doubt that this Uber has managed to fulfill its mission and improve travel experience user, which even chose to share it via social networks, proving to be a “simple” strategy for the driver that, in effect, has managed to improve their customer experience.

To ensure that our brand, product or service manages to register a good impact on the mind of the consumer and that he considers choosing our name over others, we must choose the necessary strategies to provide something unique that makes us stand out, a fact that we can achieve through the use of the creativity, without necessarily using high monetary figures.

Using the resources around us and a little imagination are enough to improve the shopping experience of our customers. An example of this was shown by Costco last week, when it chose to promote its liquors by making use of giant “drunk” teddy bears and placing them in the aisles of the store, managing to cause some laughter among those who walked through their spaces, improving your visit, your experience and your perception of the brand.

To improve the experience of our clients, it is enough to use a little creativity, without the need to invest high economic figures.

