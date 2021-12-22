In an interview, the driver of an Uber told us about the high-risk areas in CDMX and the State of Mexico, as well as other stories of interest to passengers.

Today, Uber is one of the most used private taxi applications in Mexico, a platform that already has about eight million users and 200 thousand registered drivers.

Since its arrival in Mexico in 2013, this platform, along with DiDi and others, has changed the way users move around the city and metropolitan area.

However, in recent weeks, Uber has been the subject of strong criticism from Internet users due to the exorbitant prices of the application, all of them derived from its “dynamic rates” that make users so uncomfortable.

Now, although in Mexico it is one of the most used private taxi platforms, it is also true that the drivers of the application have had to endure various difficulties in their work field.

In an interview with Merca 2.0, an Uber driver revealed which are the high-risk areas, as well as the way in which assailants operate to steal vehicles without receiving due attention from the company, among other stories that reveal the lack of guarantees that are experienced day by day working as a driving partner for one of the most powerful companies in the world.

