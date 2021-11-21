A driver from Uber “Respect your right to breathe as you see fit” allowing passengers not to use their face mask.

Companies that offer private transport services by requesting services from the comfort of smartphones have been well received by the Latin American population over the years, even in times of Covid-19 pandemic, since they offered safe trips with constant sanitation in their vehicles and security measures established to reduce the risk of contagion, such as Mandatory use of face masks by drivers, as well as passengers.

Despite the efforts of these brands and drivers, the decrease in social mobility due to the disease caused their revenues to drop considerably. In accordance with Statista on your graph about quarterly income from Uber In Latin America, during the second quarter of 2020, with 232 million dollars, the platform generated almost half of the revenues achieved during the second quarter of 2019 with 417 million dollars, registering a clear decline in income in this type of platforms, such as are Didi, Cabify, Beat, etc.

However, and despite the risks that may exist for the population, the income of these platforms is increasing a little more, due to the effective vaccination process and that users are gaining confidence in these applications as safe and Covid-free means of transport.

A user on Twitter has thanked a Uber driver which, by means of a sign inside the car, informs users that it allows the do not use a mask, as it “respects your right to breathe as you deem appropriate.”

In the same way, the user shares a supposed comment by the Uber driver who allows not to use face masks:

“Currently I am Uber and this is my way of giving my grain of sand to this society.”

Taking into account the words of the Uber driver and the gratitude on the part of the passenger, it is perceived that the final intentions of this seek to offer a good and comfortable service, since use the face mask could become uncomfortable for some people; However, taking into account that the Covid-19 pandemic is still in force, as well as the different protocols in order to eradicate the disease as much as possible with different actions such as establishments that do not allow the capacity of 100 percent of people , just like him use of the mandatory mask in closed spaces, this action could damage the image of the brand, since the sanitary measures carried out at the national level.

Although on this occasion the consumer appreciated said service, this could cause other passengers who choose to use this transport to feel uncomfortable and even insecure, because other people have the possibility of do not use the mask (if they believe it appropriate), increasing the risk of contagion by the disease.

Different private transport brands have been concerned about carrying out adequate security measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially within the vehicles where they offer their services, offering safe spaces from the disease.

Previously, another Uber driver would have gained trust in networks by asking passengers not to speak and users applauded his service, since in this way they also fight in a certain way against the covid and prevent the risk of contagion for both the conduits as well as other passengers, demonstrating the concern of brands and partners to eradicate the pandemic with small actions.

An example of this we have with the Didi México campaign, which even showed its drivers as “anonymous heroes” by continuing to provide their transport services with the corresponding health measures to avoid the disease, however, these types of situations where drivers drivers allow not to use face masks it could damage the image of the marks.

The pandemic is not over yet and companies must continue to show their concern about health measures and in this way continue to offer a good service and gain the trust of users.

