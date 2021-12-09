Uber is a company based in the United States, which provides a transportation service with a driver, in addition to its geolocated parcel functionality and fast food delivery, which is available for mobile devices through an application. Uber currently stands out in Mexico as one of the most important companies globally, since it has just over 8 million active users; However, various complaints can be found, such as the one made through social networks, where it is pointed out that a driving partner of the platform behaved in a despotic manner with a disabled woman, it was also announced that the driver received the payment for the trip and did not report it to the application.

Through the social network Twitter, a complaint was filed by Cristobal De Jerónimo, whose username is @DjChRiSzEroO, which in the post says: “Pay a trip in cash to, but the despot driver and thief He says that he was not paid, and even so he behaved rude and discriminatory with my mother-in-law who is disabled. Now I want to contact him and he does not answer, solve it, because if not I will go to the corresponding authorities. “

I paid a trip in cash to but the despot and thief driver says that he was not paid, and even so he behaved rude and discriminatory with my mother-in-law who is disabled now I want to contact him and he does not answer, solve me because if I will not go to the corresponding authorities – Cristobal De Jeronimo (@DjChRiSzEroO) December 8, 2021

Given the situation, the Uber platform was present within the post from the official account @Uber_Support, where they stated: "This type of behavior is not acceptable"

@DjChRiSzEroO, we will investigate what happened as soon as possible, for this follow our account and write to us by DM to talk with you. They are counting on us ”.

So far no more is known about the position of the application, nor about the resolution with the affected, it was also announced that they have tried to contact the driver to obtain a response or comment; however, it has not been possible, as mentioned by the affected party. Another similar case occurred in recent days, when a woman reported that a driver made a trip of approximately one hour which was charged digitally, so no more problem was generated until after a few hours where she realized that he had a Higher charge, because the conduit did not cancel the trip and kept it active for hours, for which the help of Uber was requested, it was already considered an abuse and attempted fraud.

