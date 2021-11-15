Uber is indicted by the United States judicial body for an issue not taken into account regarding the use of the service by people with disabilities. Here is the reason for the lawsuit.

It has been approximately since non-taxi transport services began operating internationally. The development of online platforms have since provoked multiple protests due to their possible unfair competition. Over the years, this problem has not been dissipated due to the different sentences pronounced in those countries where these types of companies work. Beyond that, is Uber a company without any additional problems?

The truth is that no. The American firm, founded in the State of California, bases its differentiation on the creation of an algorithm. The application bases the use of the service on the availability of vehicles, acting as a communication gateway between drivers and customers. In relation to a series of criteria, a price is established and, if the user agrees, the transportation of the person is formalized. All this also happens automatically.

What is the problem in a proposal of these characteristics? Uber, as with many other platforms of this class, does not take into account more factors that can occur in real life. This has led to it being accused of adversely affecting users who suffer from some kind of physical disability. The United States Department of Justice has expressed its rejection of the use of one of the company’s policies regarding service.

This is one of the main problems behind fully automating the service. Everyday aspects that may arise on a day-to-day basis are not taken into account and, as a consequence, You can violate any Law provided for in the legal system. On this occasion, it has been the US court itself that has wanted to express itself in this regard. Well, where does the problem lie?

Apparently, waiting times have meant that some people with disabilities, for years, have had to pay an extra price compared to anyone else. This would have to do with the waiting times that Uber has when hiring a service determined by the person.

Uber and its policy of delays in the launch of the service

To understand the reason for the extra price that users with some type of physical disability have apparently paid, it is necessary to determine how the technology proposed by Uber works. After contracting the transport service, the app establishes a series of measurements to determine the quality of the service. With these data, studies are subsequently carried out on efficiency, quality and, of course, the compilation of route information.

After arriving at the designated place to start the service, an additional fee is established if the person who has contracted the service is not at the pick-up location. Uber, as can be read in the specialized portal The Verge, states that, after 2 minutes without starting the trip, an additional cost will be charged for this concept. The key to the problem is related, precisely, to the variable that sets the collection of said extra fee. Why?

It may happen that a person with a disability has more difficulties accessing a vehicle. If to this we must add the need to fold a wheelchair, for example, to store it in the trunk, these 2 minutes will most likely be used up irremediably. The problem, therefore, is directly related to the moment in which the counter is over. In the case of Uber, this is determined at the beginning of the tour, rather than determining the time of the person’s arrival at the agreed place.

A problem that shows the robotization of an algorithm without empathy

It is logical that an algorithm, at the moment, is not able to establish exceptions. At the end of the day, it is a technology that is responsible for measuring variables in use. In the case at hand, Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is clearly violated. This, in addition, It has been happening since 2016, at which time the San Francisco company introduced this measure to combat waiting times for its services.

The company disagrees with the accusation, stating that its treatment of customers always tries to accommodate user demands. Apparently, it is going to proceed with the reimbursement of the additional fees charged to people with disabilities during all this time. Similarly, will proceed to the exemption of this payment from now on to those clients who prove that they have an official disability certificate.

Despite this improvement in the quality of service that is expected, it seems obvious to think that we are facing a technology based on artificial intelligence that requires multiple improvements in the coming years. At the end of the day, you have to include this type of hypothesis for the configuration of a quality service.

