Uber, DiDi and the rest of the transport applications are under investigation by the Government of Mexico City.

The subject of analysis: the high rates in recent weeks that were reported by users and that in some cases exceed increases of 80 percent.

Companies say the reason is higher demand.

After the notable increases in the rates of transport apps such as Uber, DiDi and others, the head of the Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, asked the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) to check current regulations with respect to these values, arguing that the increase “It affects the pocket of the capital.”

“Uber, DiDi and all those applications have to do with a market issue, it has nothing to do with the City Government,” Sheinbaum said.

And I add: “It does not seem correct to us that they raise prices, it is not a matter that demand increases and then the price rises, because it directly affects the pocket of the citizenry ”, he pointed out to argue the idea of ​​analyzing the system.

DiDi, Uber and regulation in CDMX

After being present at the installation of the security cabinet in IztapalapaSheinbaum told the media that he asked the head of the Mobility Secretariat, Andrés Lajous, to review the price regulation of these applications. He said that “there is no order” and that there is “an advantage of private companies.”

“I asked Andrés Lajous, Secretary of Mobility, to prepare a report and to work even more on what should be a regulation for these mobility telephone applications, which does not affect citizens, as they are doing now with the high prices of the last weeks ”, he expanded.

In parallel, Sheimbaum assured that the Government of CDMX is strengthening the My Taxi application, which needs more drivers to make it more effective, since there are many registered, but who do not use the platform.

The decision comes after complaints from users of Uber, DiDi and other transport applications went viral on social networks regarding the high prices of short-distance trips and without traffic in CDMX. The explanation: dynamic rates.

In a 9-minute ride, for example, Uber charged him almost 100 pesos. Another user said that he paid 250 pesos for a trip that always cost him between 130 and 170.

Uber gave his version. He said that at the end of the year the demand for travel increased, so the supply of available vehicles was exceeded, which activates the dynamic rates.

He also said that in 2021 the demand in December increased by 30 percent compared to the same month of 2020.