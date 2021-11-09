Faced with the high rates of Uber and DiDi, users have again complained on social networks.

Since Uber arrived in Mexico City, the platform has become a great resource for people.

In social networks, a user complained about the prices of Uber and DiDi, stating that the 2 km trip cost 130 pesos.

The prices of Uber and DiDi have once again created controversy among users on social networks, who have complained, again, about the high rates of the platforms.

It is no secret that, nowadays, Uber and DiDi services are becoming more and more expensive, either due to the high demand from users or because these platforms decide to raise their prices, as Uber did last year by increasing them. 20 percent.

In a city like the Mexican capital, where life begins very early, transportation is essential for users and, in that sense, it could be said that CDMX has several alternatives, between the subway, metrobus and others more than, however, they receive daily complaints about the conditions of their services.

One of those alternatives is Uber, a platform that arrived in Mexico in 2013 and today has more than eight million users between Uber Eats and Ride, placing it as one of the services most used by people.

However, as is often the case when something works, over the years, both Uber and DiDi have raised their rates. Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, Uber raised its rates by up to 20 percent, a fact that, of course, users have not liked.

Through social networks, a user complained about the prices of Uber and DiDi, stating that the 2 km trip cost 130 pesos. In response, a couple of users mentioned that the prices of both platforms have been under this dynamic for some time.

Given this, despite the Uber and DiDi accounts were tagged in the publication, neither has disclosed their position on the matter.

What about the exaggerated prices of @DiDi_Mexico and @Uber_MEX ? A 2 km trip at $ 130 pesos? – ?????? ?? ?????? ?? (@ X88gGt) November 8, 2021

Weeks, I would say. They charged me 180 to go from Juárez to La Condesa and for the amount of things I was carrying there was no other but it was a robbery. – Miguel Ángel Ángeles (@mangelangeles) November 8, 2021

It is not the first time this has happened nor will it be the last. In fact, one of the main complaints from users is about how, from one second to another, both platforms raise their rates in the same distance.

To mention an example, a trip that first has a price of 100 pesos, in a matter of seconds it can be worth four times more (400 pesos) or, even, have a much higher price.

Last year, faced with the great problem posed by the pandemic, one of the strategies that Uber found in order not to suffer a hard blow, it decided to cancel its Uber Pool service and raise its rates.

As is known, the world had a relentless stoppage last year in the presence of Covid-19 that led to a very tight confinement, of almost a year, which, for drivers, was a great blow since people did not go out or they left their homes very little.

In these days that the streets are already more active and people begin to return to their daily activities, the prices of the applications have not dropped and in times of Good End and Christmas holidays, it is very likely that there will be no significant changes.

The truth is that both Uber and DiDi are services that have come to change mobility for users; However, these increasingly demand a fairer payment, since, in effect, their rates are higher and because of this some people are moving to other platforms, such as Beat, which compared to the other two, has prices Lower.

