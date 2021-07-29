Uatu The Watcher featured in a new poster for What If ...?

The Marvel Studios animated series What If…? features a new poster, starring the narrator of the different stories, Uatu the Watcher

A new era will start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since in a few days the studio of La Casa de las Ideas will venture into animated series with What If… ?, a project that will feature stories told by a legendary character, Uatu the Watcher.

Join The Watcher in pondering the question #WhatIf in Marvel Studios’ first animated series, streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dpFKP9pAFX – What If …? (@whatifofficial) July 28, 2021

In social networks Marvel Studios shared the second official poster of What If…? which is headed by Uatu the Watcher, who will be in charge of carrying the narrative thread of the chapters.

Uatu The Watcher will feature the voice of actor Jeffrey Writgh. The inspiration for this animated series comes from the What If…? Comics, which were published since the 1970s, where alternate scenarios to stories we know were presented.

For this project, in its English version, What If…? It will feature the same cast that has starred in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in Latin Spanish the same will happen with the voices that have accompanied the Marvel films.

What If…? It features alternate stories like what would have happened if Peggy Carter had been Captain Britain, or T’Challa becoming Star Lord.

The animated series What If…? It will hit the screens of the Disney + platform on August 11, 2021, and its episodes will premiere every Wednesday.

