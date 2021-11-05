LaSalud.mx.- The doctor Julio Frenk, rector of the University of Miami, former dean of the Harvard University School of Public Health and former Secretary of Health of Mexico between 2000 and 2006, received the Honorary Doctorate from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara.

This academic act was chaired by the rector of the university, the graduate Antonio Leaño Reyes and took place in the auditorium “Dr. Luis Garibay Gutiérrez ”of the UAG, where special guests from the public, private and educational sectors attended.

In his magisterial work, Dr. Julio Frenk spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the learning it has left to humanity and health systems. He explained that what has been called “microbial trafficking” is new at present. “The explosive increase in international trade and travel produces thousands of potentially infectious contacts every day, and jet planes have transformed intercontinental flights into events shorter than the incubation period of any communicable disease.”, He mentioned.

He declared that for those who work in the field of global health, the COVID-19 pandemic did not surprise them, since for more than 20 years there have been conditions for an increase in the frequency with which new microorganisms appear and the speed with the one that spread.

Despite this, the alarm systems did not work, as the calls of the World Health Organization and other multilateral, academic and philanthropic organizations to strengthen the surveillance system, preparedness and response to global threats were not heeded.

In this context, it is essential leverage public health care to make changes structural elements in the global health system that protect us all in this increasingly interdependent world.

Among the lessons that can be learned from this situation, he listed unsustainable practices that have disastrous consequences; the need to overcome the false dilemma between public health and economic goals; social inequality; the importance of leadership in responding to a public health threat; and finally, to remind the world that global problems require global solutions.

Dr. Frenk pointed out that such a profound change would require a new Global Health Convention, a new social contract that redefines the rules and regulations for health safety.

“The good news is that we have the ability to apply these lessons today into the future. The question is whether the peoples are willing to demand the implementation of an agenda of change in order to build a better normality.”. Added to this, “the guiding principle of a new global agenda must be a renewed commitment to sustainable development, which today has become a literally vital imperative“, he claimed.

In response, the vice-rector for Health Sciences of the UAG, Dr. Alfonso Petersen Farah, affirmed that the thesis presented by Dr. Frenk invites us to think positively about the actions that as humanity must be adopted to correct the course.

He added that “Universities are the spearhead in the search for new solutions that allow us to anticipate future pandemics, through research, innovation, big data analysis, as well as the timely understanding of human and social behaviors, the formula for contain future global health crises. “

