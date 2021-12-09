Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 applications for the last week. Requests have dropped from an all-time high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.

Applications tend to increase as the weather turns colder, but economists say this seasonal pattern is unlikely to hold due to the tight labor market.

At the end of October, there were 11 million jobs available, making employers reluctant to lay off workers.

“Volatility due to seasonal patterns will make jobless claims data difficult to interpret in the coming weeks,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

However, the claims data are consistent with other reports on consumer spending and activity in the manufacturing and service industries that have suggested the economy was picking up momentum in the fourth quarter, after a pause in the July period. -September.

But the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 poses a risk to the economic outlook. Although little is known about the impact of the new variant, it is likely that there will be some slowdown in contracting and demand for services, based on the experience with the delta variant, which was responsible for the slower pace of economic growth in over a year last quarter.