after winning the qualifying session on Saturday. The ROWE Racing rider has conquered the first position on the grid after setting a best lap of 1: 30.537 in the last minutes of training. Thus,, since his brother Kelvin finished second in the Audi # 3. For its part,while young Esteban Muth finished fourth in the # 10 Lamborghini from T3 Motorsport.

The first DTM classification at Lausitzring has left great alternatives. With the steep curve that shapes the first section of the track as a critical point, the times between the top riders have not stopped falling. In fact, Kelvin Van der Linde was the first driver to set a benchmark time after signing a 1: 31.088. However, just a few minutes later, the South African was in sixth place. At that point, Liam Lawson was at the top of the times table with the Ferrari # 30, while Arjun Maini sneaked second with the Mercedes # 36.

Kelvin Van der Linde finished 27 thousandths behind his brother and will start in the front row.

The final stretch of the session left a new offensive by several drivers that ended up turning the times table. In fact, Sheldon Van der Linde scored the pole after signing the final 1: 30.537 with your BMW. His brother Kelvin finished at 27 thousandths, while Mike Rockenfeller used his Lausitzring experience to be third in the Audi # 9. In a great personal performance, Esteban Muth finished fourth in the # 10 Lamborghini of the T3 Motorsport team. The young Belgian driver continues to show his talent at the controls of the Italian firm’s GT3.

Liam Lawson had to settle for fifth place, although in New Zealand he finished as the best Ferrari driver. In fact, Alex Albon was seventh, while the Indian Arjun Maini slipped between them. The German Timo Glock and the Swiss Philip Ellis were in charge of closing the ‘top 10’ together with Maximilian Buhk after beating the three by a narrow margin to Lucas Auer. Within this scenario of minimal differences in the fifteen pilots have finished in half a second, Dani Juncadella will have to come back. The Spaniard finished 13th, just over five tenths behind the poleman.

Classification 1 results of the DTM 2021 in Lausitzring