Types of paper and their characteristics

Repro, bond, and coated are just 3 of the many types of paper out there. Discover them in their variety and their usefulness for daily life.

Last update: December 12, 2021

Paper has been one of the most useful inventions of mankind, thanks to its characteristics and different types. Without a doubt, it has helped the knowledge that is shaped about him to be preserved for many years. And it is this quality that has appreciated its contribution to the progress of most civilizations.

And despite the arrival of new technologies, it has not been replaced. Laptops, tablets and recorders are just some of the inventions that serve to save information permanently. However, a significant number of people and companies prefer to continue using paper. Find out what types of paper exist and their characteristics.

General characteristics of the paper

Paper is the result obtained after mixing shredded wood pulp with various chemicals. The product is known as cellulose pulp which, after going through a mechanical process, becomes a sheet that ranges from 0.08 to 0.21 millimeters.

However, they all have constant characteristics that differ only in terms of measurement. From there, its different variations. We tell you what they are.

Volume

The volume on the paper is about the amount of air you have. Thus, the more air it contains, the lighter it is, but it takes up more space.

Paper continues to be an essential element of human life, despite technological advances.

Rugosity

When the roughness of a paper is measured, it is sought to detect the physical irregularities that may exist on its surface. The smoother the paper, the more relaxed the writing on it. In the same way, it influences the quality of the ink stroke during printing.

Thickness

Thickness is another physical property that determines the thickness of the sheet of paper.. Depending on how thick it is, you can tell how stiff or stable the material is and is determined by multiplying the grammage by the volume. Keep in mind that this value must be known to choose the paint to use.

Grammage

Grammage refers to the weight of the paper per square meter and its value is found by dividing the volume and thickness by each other. Thus, a heavyweight paper tends to be of higher quality.

Opacity

The opacity of a paper refers to its transparency. In other words, how much light can pass through the paper.

The less you can see what is written on the sheet seen from the back, the more opaque it is. Opacity is a factor that affects color and print quality.

18 types of paper on the market

Each of the types of paper is ideal for a certain function. Thus, the market offers multiple options. Let’s explore some of them.

1. Repro paper

Repro paper is one of the most used and the market produces it on a large scale. It could be said that it is the one that is manufactured the most worldwide.

Paper offset It consists of a grammage that ranges between 70 and 90 grams, but can reach 100 grams. For its part, whitening is optimized during the manufacturing process.

Printing paper, another name by which it is known, is what we use to write freehand, but it is also ideal for printing, because it contains little cellulose and does not resist when it passes through the machine. So things, its whiteness is one of the reasons why they demand it so much, especially for color printing.

2. Paper bond

Do you like to send letters and write them with fountain pens? Paper bond It is the one used for this purpose and for the elaboration of the envelopes that contain them. This is thanks to its resistance. Paper bond It contains a grammage between 60 and 130 grams.

Some publishers use it to print the content of their books. Despite its thickness, the paper bond glides well on inkjet printers and laser printers or inkjet.

3. Coated paper

Paper coated, another name by which he is known, contains more short than long plant fibers. The filler is mixed with the fiber by means of a binder, synthetic or natural; calcium carbonate is the most common. Coated paper is very good for large-scale printing; This is why it is the most popular for printing books, magazines and brochures.

It turns out that a coating layer is spread on the cellulose, in order to cover it, and this causes the paper to present a high roughness. This characteristic favors the fast and neat absorption of the ink on the paper, achieving a beautiful and bright color.

4. Cardboard

Cardboard is made by stacking layers of paper of various textures and thicknesses; one corrugated and two smooth that cover it to provide strength to the final product. It is ideal for making boxes. Its brown color is due to the use of raw pasta.

Another factor that makes cardboard economical is that its aesthetic side or opacity is not taken care of, so it is usually made with recycled paper. All these factors make cardboard unsuitable for printing.

5. Cardboard

You could say that cardboard is similar to cardboard, but it is used to make boxes of less resistance, like those of cereals. That is why it is strong, but it is not as strong as cardboard.

These characteristics make the board printable on the bleached side, which is usually coated with a coating. On the other hand, the grammage varies according to the purpose that is going to be given to this paper.

6. Cardstock

Card stock looks a lot like replacement, but is thicker, stiffer, and opaque. Similarly, it resembles cardboard, with only one layer instead of two and is not coated.

Card stock can be used to make packages, folders, or advertising material. It is suitable for printing, to which finishes and varnishes must be applied.

7. Fine art paper

The role of fine art is well known to artists, especially painters. These sheets of paper will have particular characteristics that will depend on the technique that the artist is going to implement (tempera, watercolor, oil, acrylic paint, pencil).

Hence, you can find it under various names. This material turns out to be more affordable than fabric.

8. Paper tissue

This is made in such a way that can have high liquid absorption capacity, without detriment to its smoothness or consistency. Paper tissue It is the raw material for napkins, washcloths and other kitchen papers.

It is made with virgin fiber that undergoes multiple processes and additives during its manufacture. For example, to achieve the color of the product, a dyeing process is applied to the mass.

9. Glossy paper

His principal characteristic? Glossy paper is known for its gloss, smoothness and aesthetics. For some it is beautiful and they use it to print Photographs. For the reasons described, this is one of the most expensive types of paper.

10. Recycled paper

Its name indicates it; recycled paper comes from the remains of other types that have already been used, which is why it may be damaged. This makes recycled paper unappealing and unsuitable for printing on home machines.

However, being an environmentally friendly alternative, it should be considered for other tasks.

11. Ecological paper

No, it is not the same as recycled paper and that is why we have given it a space. In the ecological role a respectful process is followed for its preparation, in which an attempt is made to minimize the use of chemical and physical agents. Similarly, care is taken that forests are not cut down to make it.

12. Vegetable paper

The greaseproof paper lacks opacity. Being translucent and allowing you to see over it, it is ideal for tracing drawings.

This paper is thin and contains a grammage of about 55 grams per square meter. Do you want to know an interesting fact? It is also called onion paper, for its similarity to the layers of the bulb.

13. Adhesive paper

Adhesive paper is the one that can be printed on one side, while the other contains a glue protected by a paper or tape. So by removing the tape, this paper can pay off on almost any clean and dry surface. Labels, wrapping and wrapping tapes are an example of this type of paper.

It is characterized by being firm, but at the same time elastic. The glue is made from resins or synthetic rubbers.

Paper tape, as the name implies, is made from this material and has an adhesive side.

14. Paper glossy

Paper glossy was intended for printing photos, but there are those who use it for other types of images or texts. It is an expensive high-end paper, it has good shape, but you should not subject it to laser printers, as it could melt.

15. Carbon paper

Carbon paper is for copying, But unlike parchment paper, it is opaque and tends to stain. It is also named carbonless paper. You can find it in the checkbooks.

16. Newspaper

Newsprint is what is used to print newspapers. It turns out to be a low quality paper, since it starts from the premise of the express expiration of the product. It is made with mechanical pulp that can have a mixture of recycled paper and others.

These characteristics sometimes affect the print quality, so you may see ink or letters running. In addition, a mass tinting is used.

17. Toilet paper

Toilet paper is one of the most popular worldwide. Regardless of the language, everyone has used one at some time.

This paper is characterized by its softness, due to two reasons: it is used to clean intimate areas and it is required to dissolve when in contact with water. This prevents sewer systems from clogging.

18. Parchment paper

Unlike precipitates, this paper is made from the skin of sheep or other animals. For this, a process is carried out during which the dermis is obtained, discarding the epidermis and hypodermis of the animal. And when drying, you get a firm and flexible sheet on which you can write.

The role: who has not had one in their hands?

It may take mankind many years to completely displace paper. If we manage to achieve this, what we can never do is forget that thanks to him we have the inheritance of the great thinkers. Without the fact that paper has this role, it is possible that today we do not realize how useful it is in its different types.

