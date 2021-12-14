It is a game designed to play between 3 to 8 players. Each character card has an associated object, which we can use to solve the puzzles in each round. The game works in rounds; A challenge card will first be turned over and the proof read. Then we will have to use our ingenuity to find the 4-digit figure that solves the challenge (and that will come in the game check manual). To get the answer, we will have to use the character cards, the clues and the help that come in the manual.

Eye, it is a single use game, that is, what is known in the world as a “Experience game”. Once you have resolved the 15 stages of the game, we will not be able to reuse it. Of course, we will have taken the loot thanks to the teacher’s plan. The game also brings access to a web app to streamline the process and be able to access the manual and the tracks in a more comfortable and intuitive way.

The Paper House: Escape Game 2

Due to the great success of the first part, Larose Industries LCC decided to release a second part of this board game. This time, we will have a double mission. First of all, we will have to carry out a new robbery. The gold coffers of the Bank of Spain will have to be emptied. But not only that, because it will be necessary to free Rio.

The gameplay is exactly the same, 3-8 players and recommended for over 14 years old. It is not necessary to play the first part to understand this other game and, in fact, is ieven advisable to start with the latter, since it is much easier to find it in stock.

La Casa de Papel: Hidden Roles

In this other game we will have to split into two teams: the robbers, led by the professor and the hostages, led by Inspector Murillo. Are required 4 to 8 players.

The game consists of five rounds, where the robbers will have to print a total of tickets before reaching the fifth round. On the other hand, the hostages will have to prevent it. The fun of the game is thate our character will be hiddenThat is, no other player will know which team we are from. Therefore, you have to know fool the rest of the players to be victorious. Each phase has a series of rules and as the rounds go by, we can debate who we think is from each team.

It is a very fun game to play especially with friends and it has a quite interesting price.

Monopoly: The Paper House

Hasbro has not missed the opportunity to release its Monopoly set in La Casa de Papel. The manufacturing and quality of finishes of this board game is impeccable, as always, where the classic elements of the game have been replaced to resemble the success of Netflix.

You can play two different versions with this board. First of all, you can play with the classical method and the rules of a lifetime. However, the grace of the game is in the player cards. Each player is associated with a character from the series, with a series of unique abilities to carry out a robbery. When a player rolls a double number on the dice, their special ability is activated.

The game also includes the gold bullion, and the objective of the game is not to get all the properties, but with the ingots. Properties can be traded with the bars and the game ends when one player has all the bars or when only one player is left standing.

For the rest, the board has many details, and they have taken good care of the details including all kinds of elements of the series. It is a game for two to six players with an age From 8 years.

Trivial games

If you want to show your family and friends everything you know about the television series, there are several alternatives to board games type Quiz about La Casa de Papel:

The Money Heist. The Great Quiz

This game is quite simple, since it is made up of a softcover book and it does not have any kind of board or game pieces. The pages of the book include approximately 250 questions about the television series.

The difficulty of the questions is varied, and in some it will be necessary to be an expert in the series to be able to give the correct answer to a complicated question. Regarding the method of play, the book offers us the possibility of establish the rules we want, that is: number of rounds, order, score and so on. It is an entertaining game and has a price quite in line to the fun that you can bring us with family or friends.

Trivial of the Paper House

This other proposal has a total of 420 questions divided into 5 groups depending on the theme. It is designed to play between 2 to 8 people And it does have its own scoring system and rules. Regarding the format, it is also a soft cover book.

How much do you know about La Casa de Papel ?: Do you accept the challenge of the 120 questions?

In the same style is this other softcover book, which, although for now, has half as many questions as El Gran Quiz, the truth is that it also promises several hours of fun squeezing the knowledge we have about the most successful Spanish series of the moment.

This post includes affiliate links to Amazon and El Output could receive a commission for them. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the aforementioned brands.