Last update: November 17, 2021

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world. It occurs when the body does not use insulin optimally and therefore a high amount of sugar begins to circulate in the blood.

The first warning symptoms of this condition are frequent urination and recurrent thirst. Additionally, patients may feel fatigued, their extremities tingly, and have blurred vision.

In this way, it affects the quality of life gradually. Likewise, if the corresponding treatment is not carried out, serious complications can develop, such as damage to the heart, kidney failure and reduced ocular capacity.

For this reason, medical specialists have been interested in investigating whether this pathology can be cured in some way. This is how researchers from the University of Cambridge conducted a study and they came to a very important conclusion.

The study

The specialized group headed by epidemiologist Hajira Dambha-Miller studied a good number of people with diabetes 2 and helped them to have healthy lifestyle habits. As a result, they got those patients to start losing weight.

After some time, the volunteers stated that by losing weight they managed to prevent the symptoms from reappearing in a period between 5 and 10 years. Because of this, the researchers concluded that through weight loss the pathology can be reversed.

In addition to not feeling any irregularity in their body, this group of patients managed to keep their sugar levels controlled on a day-to-day basis. The best of all is that the results could be evidenced when people reduced only 10% of their weight.

This aspect is key because patients can stop believing that they need to lose an unattainable amount of kilos to improve their health. Thus, they find sufficient motivation to reduce the excess kilos and begin to control the delicate disease.

This important finding is essential for all people with diabetes 2 to avoid complications. In addition, so that more and more they improve their state of health.

How to reduce body weight?

To lose weight and control the disease, it is essential to start a healthy routine. That way it is vital in the first place carry out a diet in which fibers abound and fat is avoided.

On the other hand, it is essential to carry out at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day. Well, this is how you can put aside a sedentary life and burn the calories necessary to obtain the right weight.

