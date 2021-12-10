Dec 10, 2021 at 18:41 CET

Artur Lopez

The representative of Marcelo Gallardo, Juan Berros, recognized that the technician Sport890 River plate could have landed on the Old Continent, specifically, the FC Barcelona. At that time, the Barça club started the casting of futuribles to the bench after the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde in January 2020. But coach ‘Millionaires’ contract it was in force and the azulgrana directive ended decanting by Quique Setien.

The truth is that Gallardo has been on the radar of the Catalan on other occasions. In summer it sounded by other names like Xavi Hernandez, Roberto Martinez and Andrea Pirlo in the short list to replace Koeman. The agent of the Argentine coach said the existence of that approach in the past. “During the seven and a half years since dirigiento River, had some concrete offers and none was attended by his contractual situation was now in a different situation because he He ended the link and had to decide whether or not to accept the renewal offer. In fact, two years ago a formal proposal for the FC Barcelona discarded “.

At the moment, the coach is reluctant to make the leap to Europe, with a final renewal for another year until December 2022. The Buenos Aires had shown some hesitation to prolong his romance with the Monumental, extends from 2014. However, I said yes a few weeks after expiry of his contract with River and as new champion of Liga Argentina, for the first time since taking the reins of the club.

River Plate’s thirteenth title in seven years

And it is that the love story of the Doll with River has led him to reject juicy offers from European leagues, as he himself admitted in statements to ESPN: “I have had offers from clubs in Europe in all these years. I will not say which ones They were, but although it arouses interest and curiosity, I believed that my commitment was always with River and that is how it will be until the day my contract ends. ” Marcelo Gallardo has made history at the helm of River Plate, lifting his thirteenth title and starring in the most glorious stage of the club.