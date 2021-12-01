Two years after the case, the alleged kidnapper of Norberto Ronquillo will remain in prison PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX), two years after the kidnapping and murder of university student Norberto Ronquillo, released progress in one of the defendants.

This is José “N”, who will continue his criminal proceedings in prison for your probable participation in the events occurred in June 2019.

The foregoing, after he was arrested in July 2019 in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, for his probable participation in crime against health, in its modality of drug dealing (trade and sale).

In this regard, the authorities held an oral trial hearing on November 30, 2021 in the afternoon, in which acquittal was issued, by failing to appear to testify two witnesses to the events.

The university student was kidnapped and murdered when he was leaving a common day in the classrooms

However, they reported that said resolution “does not exempt you from continuing your process in seclusion, for his probable participation in the kidnapping of the young university student, whose whereabouts were unknown from June 4, 2019, until he was found dead on June 9 of that same year, in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

Along with José “N” they were also detained Daniel “N”, Fernando “N” and Óscar “N”. In fact, the latter allegedly reported that Yuri, Ronquillo’s ex-girlfriend, had been the intellectual author of the crime.

In addition, she was arrested Elvira “N”, known as “The Witch”, who lent his house to be used as a security property to which Norberto was taken after the kidnapping.

Ronquillo's relatives mourn at his funeral

On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Norberto Ronquillo left the school in his car, around 9:00 p.m. Campus video cameras They filmed him as he passed the parking booth.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the kidnappers They called Norberto’s uncles to tell them that they had kidnapped him and to ask for his ransom. They negotiated the amount until it was less than a million. They, in turn, informed the authorities. However, moments later they retracted. Even so, the authorities began an operation to rescue him.

They decided to pay the ransom the next morning but never released the young man. Ronquillo’s family and friends started a movement to demand his appearance alive called #NosFaltaNorberto.

On Sunday June 9, the student’s body was found in the Xochimilco mayor’s office. He had been murdered the same night he was kidnapped.

The young man sent a message to his girlfriend, like every night, to let her know that he was going to his uncles' house, before his disappearance

At the University of Pedregal there were three days of mourning, while the authorities of the Mexico City began investigation folder for homicide.

Almost a year later, in March 2020, the Capital Prosecutor’s Office presented evidence that incriminates his ex girlfriend as the mastermind author from his kidnapping and murder.

According to the report of the events, the young woman Yuritzi “N” and another accomplice, who has not been identified so far, supervised kidnapping and torture of the student of the Pedregal University, the night of June 4, 2019, from Elvia “N” safe house, alias “La Bruja”, located in the Xicalhuacan neighborhood, in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

Two years after the case, the alleged kidnapper of Norberto Ronquillo will remain in prison

Yuritzi “N”, who has a arrest warrant and remains on the run, was indicated by all the defendants as the person in charge of orchestrating the operation, which appears in the research folder CI-FAS / E / UI-2 / C / D / 01045 / 02-2019.

