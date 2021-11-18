Hawkeye, an upcoming Marvel and Disney + series, will feature some villains for the protagonists to confront. The creative team talked about these.

Hawkeye will arrive very soon to Disney + and the show will feature a couple of new villains. The first, he does not plan to stay long as an antagonist in the UCM, but yes go to Clint barton as a great threat. Is about Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha on Black widow.

When the showrunner was asked about his comeback, he mentioned that “I can not talk about that. But yes, we know his past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint is dealing with the aftermath of that.

But in terms of how they come together, I can’t, I’m going to pretend I don’t know. Imagine that it is a happy meeting, in which they talk over coffee and solve things”.

In addition, he referred to the mix between the tone of the series and how the character will fit, to which he said that “It is certainly something independent in the sense that we have this Christmas setting and this very fixed time frame story. But being the MCU, of course, everything connects in some way as well. And we have new characters, and this was also announced at the end of ‘Black Widow’. So everything is always a good entry point. But I think, for the most part, the story is its own little world.”.

On the other hand, the other threat that archers will have to face is the Tracksuit Mafia. The group, famous for facing the hero in the comics, comes to the show also led by Kazimierz Kazimerczak, better known as The clown and interpreted by Fra Fee.

However, the producer Trinh tran He said the following about the enemy. These were his statements about it.

“I can’t say much about how his character develops in this series, but what I can say is that part of the interesting thing about bringing these characters from the comics to life is that we wanted to put a new spin on it. I think part of Kazi’s story in the comics is a bit tied to how Kate’s world is in the series of Matt Fraction. But that’s not necessarily true in the MCU because once we bring in that character and explore him in the story that we have, he can go in any kind of direction.”, He also added.

Hawkeye will be available from next November 24 at Disney +. On this occasion, two episodes will be published and from then on the same will be done with one per week.

Source: The Ringer