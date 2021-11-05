We never thought that we could classify Kylie Jenner and Blanca Suárez in the same style. But total black it has united them, between them and with the rest of us. Why there is no more sophisticated and simple way to dress when autumn comes and they inspire us to continue building outfits in black without getting bored.

Whoever tells you that going from head to toe in black is boring is that they have not seen Kylie Jenner’s look. She has bet on a fitted draped mini dress, which contrasts with the effect oversize of that leather overshirt. Thus, only with two garments, the look more cane to wear on our party nights.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

Faced with this chic style, Blanca Suárez brings a much more sporty and off-road proposal for our day to day. The actress of Jaguar has bet on a total look from Adidas, with baggy pants, a black T-shirt and a blazer XL made of warm cloth and decorated with the logos of the firm as the absolute protagonists.

It is clear that the color combinations that are worn each season are carried, when the cold arrives, dressing in black is the best wild card. Neither dull nor boring, two of our celebs favorites in terms of style have so ruled and with this low-cost shopping we can also season and raise our total blacks.





H&M faux leather blazer, 42.49 euros.

Faux fur blazer





Blazer with gathered sleeves from Pieces at Amazon, 39.95 euros.

PIECES Pcboss 3/4 Blazer Noos Suit Jacket, Black (Black Black), 42 (Manufacturer Size: X-Large) for Women





Blazer thick corduroy with Springfield pockets, 49.99 euros.

Chunky corduroy blazer with pockets

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @kyliejenner, @ theandrea10, H&M, Springfield, Amazon Fashion.