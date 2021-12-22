They ask the court to permanently block the sale or force Pemex to dispose of its holdings.

The deal has been delayed by an ongoing review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a national security group that can block or place restrictions on foreign purchases by U.S. companies and which initiated a second 45-day review that halted Pemex’s plans to complete the sale this year.

Pemex did not respond to requests for comment. Spokesmen for Shell, the CFIUS and the Treasury Department declined to comment.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that the agreement would bring Mexico closer to fuel self-sufficiency. The president has promised to substitute imports by producing more in the country.

This year, Mexico has imported around 60% of its fuel needs. López Obrador has complained that the 28-year joint venture with Shell has not been good for the country, as dividends have not been repatriated.

Aaron Hagele and Andrew Sarcinella, owners of a self-service laundry in Mt. Vernon, New York, who filed the lawsuit, said their business would suffer a “incalculable but obvious” effect if more production is exported from Deer Park.

Mark Lavery, a lawyer for both, told Reuters that Deer Park supplies up to 2.5% of the gasoline used in the United States and that increased exports would reduce competition and cause higher prices.

“This is a critical time right now in the US gasoline market,” he said, echoing US President Joe Biden’s criticism of high prices.