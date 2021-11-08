Taking a photo with the phone is no bigger problem than going to the desktop and clicking on the camera icon to open the application, but this simple process can be done even faster with certain shortcuts. iOS provides something really useful for the iPhone: it is possible to open the camera more quickly than by clicking on its shortcut.

That an image escapes from our phone is as common as opening the camera, pointing the mobile and discovering with annoyance that the precise moment has disappeared. What the perfect photo is often a matter of time, the less that elapses between when we see the snapshot and press the shoot button, the better. Therefore, speeding up the opening of the application increases the chances of getting the best photo.

Accessibility settings to speed up the camera

Apple includes different ways to launch the camera application on the iPhone. Obviously, keep the shortcut in the dock guaranteed to have it on hand when browsing the desktop. Also, have the icon on the lock screen speeds up the opening when we take the phone out of the pocket. Beyond these two options, there are more ways to open the camera.

IOS accessibility options offer various settings that can be used to quickly open applications, like the camera. For example, we are left with two: making use of the double tap gesture on the back of the iPhone and using the floating buttons of Assistive Touch.

Double tap on the back of the iPhone

This simple gesture allows you to customize the launch of a large number of functions, including the launch of apps. Among them the camera: just configure the gesture, and double tap on the back of the iPhone, to have it about to immortalize any scene.

To configure the double tap gesture on the back you must do the following:

Enter the iPhone settings (the gear wheel) and go to “Accessibility”.

Access the “Play” menu.

Scroll down to “Play Back”.

Click on “Double tap” and select “Camera.”

The double-tap gesture on the back of the iPhone works with the screen on and is independent of the app you use: double tap will open the camera (not valid with screen off). The touch has to be firm, it takes a bit of training.

Floating camera button

If the double tap greatly speeds up the opening of the camera app, have a shortcut always present on screen makes taking photos even faster. For that we will use AssistiveTouch, the floating ball that allows us to launch applications to replace the physical buttons of the iPhone.

To configure AssistiveTouch as the camera launcher you must do the following:

Enter the iPhone settings and go to “Accessibility”.

Access the “Play” menu.

Go to “AssistiveTouch” and go to “Customize floating menu”.

Click on the “-” icon until you remove all the shortcuts except one.

Click on the icon that remains and choose “Camera”.

Click on the top “Ok” and you will have configured the floating ball with access to the capture app.

The button will float over any iPhone application so that, just by pressing it, enter the camera in less than a second. Of course, it may be somewhat annoying for you to always have the ball fluttering: you can hide it with the physical power button by following this AssistiveTouch tutorial.